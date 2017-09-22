PM Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flag off Mahamana Express

The Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Express on Friday. The Railway Minister was joined by Prime Minister Modi via video link, to flag off the Mahamana Express. The luxurious 'Make in India' train is loaded with latest technology like Light Emitting Diode (LED)-based birth indicators-cum-night light for reserved coaches.For enhanced electrical and fire safety, the advanced Mahamana train is installed with e-beam cables and polyamide conduits.The ladders for climbing up to upper birth are ergonomically designed to give passengers more comfort.The train is named after former Hindu Mahasabha president Madan Mohan Malviya, who had earned the moniker 'Mahamana'.