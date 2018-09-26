PM Modi is right on Rafale deal, says Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday addressed the controversy surrounding the Rafale fighter jets deal. He said, "He (PM Modi) is right. That's a government to government discussion. We have a very strong partnership between India and France regarding defence. I don't want to comment on any other thing." President Macron had in an official statement on Tuesday in New York cleared his stand on the Rafale deal, involving his country and India. Speaking on the topic, President Macron had said, "It was a government to government discussion. I just want to refer to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi very clearly said a few days ago. I was not in-charge at that time. I know that we have very clear rules. This contract is part of a board of framework, which is a mediatory and defence coalition between India and France. It is very important to me because it is a strategic coalition."