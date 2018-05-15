PM Modi, Putin to hold informal summit in Russia's Sochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on May 21 for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the city of Sochi. The two leaders will discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters. This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read. The statement further added this informal summit in Sochi between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia at the highest levels. According to the statement, the summit is taking place on invitation of Putin.