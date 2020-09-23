PM Modi promised to make India middlemen-free: Smriti Irani on farm bills

New Delhi, Sep 23 (ANI): While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 23, the Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on agriculture reform bills. She said, “The farm bills allow the farmers to trade their produce freely, secures the farmers' land and ensures that traders have to mandatorily pay farmers within maximum three days. Then, why is the Opposition opposing these Bills?” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his six years as PM has worked in the interest of the nation, not for political gains. In 2014 and 2019, PM Modi had promised to make India middlemen-free,” Smriti Irani added.