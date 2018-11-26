PM Modi and Prez Solih's meet is signal of new era between two nations: Maldives FM

While talking to ANI about India and Maldives relationship, Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, said, "Manner in which people of Maldives received PM Modi is clear evidence that he is most welcome. Warmth, sincerity and conducive environment in which PM Modi and President Solih discussed issues was the signal of new era of Maldives-India relations". He further added, "India is our best friend and has been there for us at all hours of need, be it after 1988 terrorist attack or be it the tsunami or during the recent water crisis. We know and we trust that India will always be there".