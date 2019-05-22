PM Modi, President Xi share good chemistry, says outgoing Chinese Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui stated that China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share good chemistry and that he was very touched by their informal meeting in Wuhan last year. "PM Modi and Chinese President met seventeen times in the last five years. PM Modi paid official trips to China and the Chinese President paid visits to India. PM Modi went to Chinese President's hometown Xi'an in last April. Despite their busy schedules, the two leaders spent their time together and it really touched me," Luo told ANI in an exclusive interview.