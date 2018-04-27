PM Modi and President Xi Jinping hold delegation level talks in Wuhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a one-on-one conversations on bilateral, global and regional issues on the first day of a two-day informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan today. Modi and Xi shook hands and posed for photographers before witnessing a cultural programme at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan. Modi also talked about the 2000 years old economic partnership of India and China. The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff last year.