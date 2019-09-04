PM Modi, President Vladimir Putin arrive at Zvezda ship-building plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Zvezda ship-building plant for tour. Massive Ship-building complex was developed to enhance production capacity of existing shipyard in Bolshoi Kamen town. PM Narendra Modi is in Russia as the chief guest of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum. PM Modi will also take part in the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit and hold bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin. During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders will discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. Following this, the two sides will sign agreements in the fields of defence, trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors.