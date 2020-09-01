PM Modi, President Pay Respects to Pranab Mukherjee; Funeral Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the scores of leaders who paid their last respects to former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday, 1 September.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the age of 84. He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and had undergone an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot. His health continued to remain critical after the surgery and he was put on ventilatory support.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/m5nTXr4oOU — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

The former president's funeral will be held on Tuesday.

Among other leaders and officials who paid their last respects to Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg, were Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs General MM Naravane, RKS Bhadauria and Admiral Karambir Singh.

‘Left a Void’

"Pranab Mukherjee has left a void. He was generous and kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to the president of India. It was in his nature to make everyone his own, despite political differences. He'll be remembered always," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "It's a sad day for all of us that Pranab Da isn't there with us anymore. Those who want to come in politics and learn how to work without any controversy, should observe his political life and follow him."

#WATCH HM Amit Shah says, "It's a sad day that #PranabMukherjee isn't among us anymore...He had expertise in taking everyone together. When in power, he always struck a balance with those in opposition. When in opposition, he never stepped away from playing a constructive role." pic.twitter.com/c4A4EJYQHQ — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

As a mark of respect, the government on Monday evening also announced that seven days’ state mourning will be observed throughout India from 31 August to 6 September. During this period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, the government announced.

Mukherjee was conferred India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, by President Ram Nath Kovind on 8 August 2019.

His political career spanned five decades, during which he served as the thirteenth president of India from 2012-2017 and as the Union finance minister from 2009 to 2012.

