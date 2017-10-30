PM Modi, President Kovind laud Srikanth for maiden French Open triumph

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have heaped praise on badminton star Kidambi Srikanth after the latter made the country proud by clinching his maiden French Open Super Series title on Sunday.

Yesterday, Srikanth continued his rich vein of form as he defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13 in the finals of the French Open to become the first Indian and only fourth male shuttler in history to lift four Super Series titles in a calendar year.

Taking to his Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Good news from @srikidambi keeps coming. Wonderful victory at the French Open Super Series. Entire country is proud!"

President Kovind, on the other hand, believes that the 23-year-old shuttler has made "victory a habit".

"Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth for winning French Open badminton title. You've made victory a habit! We are proud of you #PresidentKovind," he tweeted.

Srikanth has been at his menacing form from past few months, having already clinched the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier this year.

Now, he has overall six Super Series titles to his name, including China Open 2014 and India Open 2015.

Earlier, the Badminton Association of India had also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for Srikanth for his French Open Super Series win. (ANI)