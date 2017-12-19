PM Modi prays for missing people to return home before Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with the cyclone Ockhi victims in Kerala's Poonthura. The Prime Minister personally heard grievances of the victims and also reviewed the status of relief operations at Kavaratti, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi gave assurance to provide every possible help to the cyclone affected people. He added that the rescue operations are in full swing and will pray that all those who are missing, can return home before Christmas. The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing.