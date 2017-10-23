PM Modi praises Srikanth on maiden Denmark Open title win

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for lifting his maiden Denmark Open Super Series Premier title, saying the victory had made every Indian proud.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations @srikidambi! Your remarkable victory at the #DenmarkSSP makes every Indian proud and happy."

Yesterday, Srikanth had ended India's 37 year wait for a men's singles Denmark Open title by thrashing South Korea's Lee Hyun Il in straight games in the finals.

Srikanth continued his rich vein of form as he clinched a comfortable 21-10, 21-5 win over Hyun Il in the summit showdown that lasted just 25 minutes.

It is Srikanth's third Super Series title win of the year, after winning the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier in the year.

Now, he has overall five Super Series titles to his name, including the China Open 2014 and the India Open 2015.

Prakash Padukone was the last Indian to win the Denmark Open in 1980. (ANI)