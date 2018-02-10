PM Modi praises Palestine for moving forward in such unstable environment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Palestine on Saturday and he was conferred with state's Grand Collar from Palestine President Mahmoud Abbasi. He thanked the Palestine President and said that is an honour for India and a symbol of Palestine's friendship. Praising Palestine, the Indian Prime Minister said that in spite of the fact that there was an unstable environment. The way Palestine moved forward in such a situation is praiseworthy.