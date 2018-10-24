PM Modi praises Indian youth for using technology for welfare of others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of 'Main Nahi Hum' portal today praised Indian youth for using technology for welfare of others. "India's youngsters are leveraging the power of technology wonderfully. They are using technology not only for themselves but also for the welfare of others. This is a great sign", said PM Modi while addressing IT professionals. 'Main Nahi Hum' portal was launched by PM Modi today which aims at accumulating efforts by IT professional towards welfare of society.