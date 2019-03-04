PM Modi is politicising Pulwama and its consequences: P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress Leader P. Chidambaram slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the politicisation of Pulwama terror attack at the book launch of his book 'Undaunted: Saving the Idea of India' in Mumbai on Monday. He said, "Sometimes I don't understand what Prime Minister wants to say. Not a day has passed in last 14 days when he hasn't made a political election speech in some part of India. He has used every speech to bash Congress and its leadership. Now that's politicization." He further added, "When he says we're questioning Indian Army, who is questioning Army, Congress Pres was the 1st to tweet "I salute IAF". We're not questioning Indian military forces. Prime Minister is politicising Pulwama and its consequences. He is trying to take political advantage."