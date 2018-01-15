PM Modi, PM Netanyahu pleased with talks outcome, says MEA
The Prime Ministers of India and Israel are happy and pleased with the outcome of Monday's delegation-level talks, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Briefing the media on the deliberations, MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and Foreign Secretary-designate Vijay K. Gokhale said, "The two PMs are extremely pleased by the outcome of their thoughts. Prime Minister (of Israel Benjamin) Netanyahu is looking forward to his visit to Gujarat".