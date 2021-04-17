PM Modi pitches for 'symbolic' Kumbh, Massive faceoff over tapegate & More | Top News (17 April)

Top headlines of the day: 1. India sees new record high of 2.34 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row; 1,341 die in 24 hours. Focus now on five state as the situation worsens. 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes note of the rising Covid cases in Haridwar, asks seers and devotees to symbolically mark Kumbh in the wake of Covid crisis. 3. Delhi goes under a weekend lockdown. Non-essential establishments shut. Times Now tracks compliance measures as the National Capital tries to break the transmission train. 4. Election Commission allows political campaigning to go on, puts onus on netas to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour. Lens is now the BJP and TMC stalwarts campaigning in the state of Bengal. 5. Polling for fifth phase is underway in the state of West Bengal. People were seen queuing at polling booths early morning even as Covid-19 cases are on a rise nationwide. 6. Tape wars rage in Bengal as BJP releases audio clip of Mamata with TMC nominee following sitalkuchi firing. TMC accuses BJP of phone tapping.