PM Modi pitches for strong, vibrant ties between India, Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a 12-member parliamentary delegation of Seychelles in the national capital, on Thursday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed increased exchanges between the legislatures of both nations. The Prime Minister also appreciated their role in upholding strong and vibrant ties between India and Seychelles as close partners, including in the Indian Ocean. While interacting with the delegates, PM Modi also recalled his own productive visit to Seychelles in March 2015 that helped both countries further deepen cooperation. The delegation, on the other hand, shared their perspectives on further strengthening cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. The Seychelles parliamentary delegation is on an official visit to India on invitation of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.