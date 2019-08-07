PM Modi pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence in Delhi

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former External Affairs Minister SushmaSwaraj today at her residence. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.