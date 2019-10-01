PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his150th birth anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi is fondly remembered as the 'Father of the Nation' and he is known to have inspired several movements for civil rights and freedom across the globe. Bapu's birthday on October 2 is celebrated worldwide as the 'International Day of Non-violence'. People across nation will celebrate birth anniversary of 'Bapu' today. PM Modi also paid floral tribute to India's 2nd prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat in Delhi. Freedom fighter Shastri was also a follower of MK Gandhi.