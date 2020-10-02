PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151th Birth Anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat in the National Capital affirming that there is much to learn from Bapu.

Using his social media handle, Prime Minister Modi quoted, ‘We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India’.

Along with Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri of his birth anniversary stating that, ‘he was humble and firm’.

