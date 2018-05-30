PM Modi pays tribute at Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery in Indonesia's Jakarta on Wednesday. PM Modi is on his five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). From Indonesia the Prime Minister will travel to Malaysia and then leave for Singapore on the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.