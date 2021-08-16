PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial.

BJP president JP Nadda and several other BJP leaders also paid tribute to Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014. (ANI)