PM Modi Pays Tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 15 October, paid tribute to the former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary.

PM Modi said: “India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist or as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions,” Prime Minister tweeted along with a video.

Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/5Evv2NVax9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020

Abdul Kalam was fondly called the 'Missile Man'.

The former president lead the development of India's missile programmes and had contributed to the development of the country in every sphere. Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as Student’s Day.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also paid floral tribute to Dr Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/kM9x9gGfdD — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2020

Paying tribute to the former president of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Dr Kalam was a visionary leader and architect of India’s space and missile programmes.

“His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration,” Shah tweeted.

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/QzPW7IDMWs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2020

“Committed to realising the dream of New and Strong India, Kalam Sahab dedicated his whole life for building India’s future,” tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Remembering former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti.



Committed to realising the dream of New and Strong India, Kalam Sahab dedicated his whole life for building India’s future.



He will continue to inspire our coming generations. Tributes to him on his jayanti.







— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2020

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as the 11th president of India between 2002-07. He worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist and an administrator.

Dr Kalam won the admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

