PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the 'Run For Unity' across the country. This year too, the tradition follows. Also known as the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Patel united 562 princely states in the country. The country observes his birth anniversary, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.