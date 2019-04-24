PM Modi only misguides people: CM Ashok Gehlot

While addressing the medipersons in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke about the Judiciary of India and its situation. He also spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his election campaigns. Gehlot said, "The whole judiciary of India is worried about the environment in which the judiciary is taken in India. We can only think of the situation of the Supreme Court in India, nothing else. You all are the witness of what is happening with the Chief Justice of India. So, did PM Modi ever speak about the condition of the judiciary anywhere? Does Prime Minister of India not oblige to speak on the one of the most important pillars of India? He himself raises the questions and then replies on them too. He only misguides the people nothing else."