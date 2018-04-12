PM Modi not taking action against Ministers trying to save rape accused: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress Party along with party president and leaders carried out candlelight march at India Gate against Kathua and Unnao rape cases on Thursday. During the march, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lamented that "The Government is sleeping and at this time Congress will have to wake them up. PM had given a slogan 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' and it's in his regime that our girls are being raped". "He isn't taking action against his ministers who are trying to save the rape accused", he added.