PM Modi never requested Trump to 'mediate' on Kashmir: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US President regarding mediation over Kashmir with Pakistan. MEA tweeted, "We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally." Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed during bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to 'mediate' on Kashmir issue. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his maiden US visit after holding office.