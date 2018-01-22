PM Modi to narrate unique story of India's growth at WEF Davos: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum and met President of Swiss Confederation Alain Berset. CEO of India's policy think tank Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant on PM Modi's visit to Davos said that Prime Minister and Indian delegation is here to narrate a unique story of India's growth with major structural reforms. Niti Aayog and PM Modi has orked for financial inclusion along with financial growth, said CEO Amitabh Kant. He also applauded Prime Minister for his on global terrorism on the diplomatic front. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to host dinner for global industry bosses from 18 countries in Davos. PM Modi will address plenary session of the forum on Tuesday.