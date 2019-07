PM Modi must clarify Trump's Kashmir claims: Shashi Tharoor on Opposition walkout from LS

After the Opposition walked out of Lok Sabha demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarification over US President Donald Trump's claims on Kashmir, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said although the Opposition believes that PM Modi wouldn't deviate from India's official stand on Kashmir, but he should clarify this himself in Parliament. A huge political storm was created in India after President Trump, at a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, claimed that PM Modi had asked for his help to solve Kashmir issue.