PM Modi, Moon Jae-in board Metro to visit Samsung plant in Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in boarded Metro, enroute to Noida. The two leaders are going to visit Samsung plant in Noida. Keeping with PM Modi's 'Make in India', India and South Korea signed trade and commerce agreements which include a Samsung plant in Noida. The facility would produce almost 10 million units of mobile phones in the coming years. The South Korean President is currently on a three-day visit to India.