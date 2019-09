PM Modi, Mongolian President unveil Lord Buddha statue in Mongolia via video-conferencing in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga jointly unveiled Lord Buddha statue on September 20. They unveiled the statue via video-conferencing in Delhi. The statue is built at Gandan Monastery in Mongolia. Earlier, President of Mongolia met PM Narendra Modi in the national capital. He arrived in Delhi on September 19 for a five-day visit. He is accompanied by a high-level business delegation. Battulga will also participate in an India-Mongolia Business Forum in New Delhi.