PM Modi met Jordan's King, appreciated his speech against terrorism at UNGA: MEA

While addressing a press conference in Riyadh on Tuesday, MEA Secretary (ER), TS Tirumurti said, "PM Modi met King of Jordan this morning. It was a warm meeting where both leaders recalled PM's visit to Jordan in 2018 and subsequent visit of King of Jordan to India. PM appreciated his role in promoting harmony and speaking against terrorism recently at UNGA." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.