PM Modi meets U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis

United States Defence Secretary James Mattis, who is on a two-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday. Earlier, the US Defence Secretary laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti and inspected a guard of honor. Mattis also met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and held a delegation-level meeting. During his two-day visit, he will underscore India's contribution towards Afghanistan's stability and security. The defence secretary is also expected to discuss ways to further improve defence trade between both the countries.