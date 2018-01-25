PM Modi meets Thailand counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in the national capital on Thursday. Prayut Chan-o-cha is in the national capital to attend 'ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit.' He will also be part of the Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath tomorrow. 'ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit' marks 25 years of India's ties with the Southeast Asian countries. Leaders of 10 ASEAN nations have been invited by India. All the leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. PM Modi's bilateral meeting with visiting leaders comes at a time when India is keen on changing its 'Look East' policy to 'Act East' policy.