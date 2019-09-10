PM Modi meets Saint Vincent and the Grenadines counterpart in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in New Delhi. Both leaders exchanged views on range of issues to further reinforce bilateral ties. On a first ever visit, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadines is participating in high-level United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification (UNCCD) Symposium in New Delhi. The leaders agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries including in the areas of skill development, training, education, finance, culture and disaster management. He is on a five-day visit to India.