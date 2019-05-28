PM Modi meets Pranab Mukherjee to seek blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday. PM Modi met Mukherjee to seek his blessings before assuming prime minister's office for second consecutive term. Mukherjee welcomed PM Modi by presenting him bouquet to congratulate him over his glorious win in 17th Lok Sabha elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies won 352 parliamentary seats out of 542. Narendra Modi will take oath as India's prime minister on May 30.