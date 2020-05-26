PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Three Service Chiefs Amid India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh

New Delhi, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs of the armed forces. The meeting was reportedly held to discuss the India-China face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector. China Plans to Evacuate Citizens From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Border Dispute.



Also Read | Get Mouni Roy Approved Sleek Style Just for Rs. 4,159!

Tensions along the LAC have failed to subside despite six rounds of field-level talks between the two sides. The Indian Army has appealed their counterparts of China's People Liberation Army (PLA) to back-down and de-escalate the matter through discussions.

Ahead of Modi's meeting with the NSA and CDS, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a separate meeting with the three service chiefs to discuss the situation in Ladakh. The Prime Minister, according to reports, is also expected to meet Foreign Secretary HS Shringla later today to ascertain the response through diplomatic channels to the military face-off.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0 or Lockdown Exit? Domestic Flights Resume, More Trains Running, Shops Open, Traffic Back; India Set For a New Normal?

The Sino-Indian border tensions were raked up earlier this month, after nearly 250 troopers of either sides came face-to-face Pangong Tso lake area in Ladakh. The soldiers clashed with iron rods and also pelted stones at each other, leading to injuries.

A face-off was also reported on May 9 near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector on May 9, when nearly 150 soldiers of either sides were involved in a clash. Following the incidents, China pumped up additional troops along the Indian border, reports said. Retaliating to the move, India has also escalated troop presence and patrolling along key areas of the LAC.

The fresh India-China face-off comes nearly two years after the soldiers of both sides were involved in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam - a trijuncture point of India, Bhutan and China. The standoff erupted after the Indian side resisted a border infrastructure work undertaken by PLA in Doklam, also referred to as Doka La, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhutan.