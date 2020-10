New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting. Both Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper are in India for third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.