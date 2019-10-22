PM Modi meets members of JP Morgan International Council

Prime Minister Narenrda Modi met with the JP Morgan International Council on October 22. After 2007, this was the first time that the International Council met in India. While welcoming the group to India, the PM discussed his vision for making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. International Council comprises of global statesmen like ex-British PM Tony Blair, ex-Australian PM John Howard, ex-US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, ex-Secretary of Defence Robert Gates as well as leading figures from the world of business and finance.