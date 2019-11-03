PM Modi meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in Bangkok. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit. PM Modi reached Bangkok on Saturday (November 02) to participate in the ASEAN, East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summits. PM Modi is in Thailand on 3-day visit to attend several regional summits. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a proposed free trade agreement between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its six FTA partners. RCEP negotiations were formally launched in November 2012 at the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia.