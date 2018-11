Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jung-sook on Monday. The South Korean First Lady arrived in India on November 4 at the special invitation of PM Modi to be the chief guest for the Deepotsav event-Diwali celebrations in Uttar Pradesh. Later in the day, Kim is scheduled to visit ASN Senior Secondary School in the national capital, after which she will meet the First Lady of India, Savita Kovind.