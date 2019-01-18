PM Modi meets Denmark counterpart Lars Lokke in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2019 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today. PM attended a bilateral meeting with him and has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ahead of the summit. PM Modi also met several other foreign dignitaries ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit and attended bilateral meeting with them. Around 30,000 national and international delegates, including Chief Executive Officer (CEOs) of major firms from India and abroad, are expected to attend the biennial three-day event in Gandhinagar. More than 20 industrial and business sectors will showcase their products at the event. This mega trade show will continue till January 22 and will be open for general public on the last two days i.e, January 21 and 22, 2019.