PM Modi meets delegation of US India Strategic Partnership Forum in Delhi

Members of US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21. The delegation was led by USISPF Chairman, John Chambers. They expressed faith in the vision of PM Modi for the country and said that the next 5 years of India will define the next 25 years of the world. PM talked about steps taken to ensure Ease of Doing Business like reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms. He also outlined that the target of government is ensuring Ease of Living.