Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with President of China, Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS 2019 Summit, in Brasilia. The leaders had forward looking discussions on various aspects of the multifaceted India-China relationship. They also exchanged views on multilateral issues including WTO, BRICS and RCEP. Both the leaders met for the second time in two months. President XI invited PM Modi for 3rd informal summit in China in 2020.