PM Modi meets China's Minister Zhao Kezhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met China's Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. India and China inked key agreements on internal security cooperation to combat terrorism, drug cartels and human trafficking syndicates, when Home Minister Rajnath Singh met Zhao Kezhi on October 22. The leaders discussed issues of bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation and welcomed increased cooperation in the area of security. Kezhi is on a visit to India from October 21 to 25. He will be visiting Mumbai next. The two countries have been making efforts to restore friendly ties after last year's Doka La standoff, which triggered a diplomatic row.