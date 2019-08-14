PM Modi meets children at Red Fort on occasion of Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met children at the Red Fort in national capital on August 15. He met them on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day. During his speech, he extended greetings to the people of the nation. This was PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation at Red Fort. A horizontal rectangular tricolour of saffron, white and green with the Ashoka Chakra at its centre, the Indian flag is described in the constitution as a symbol of hopes and aspirations of the people of India.