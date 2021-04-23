PM Modi Meets Chief Ministers of States Worst Hit by Covid-19 as Cases Surge Past Global Record

As Covid-19 continues rages through India at an alarming rate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of states worst hit by the coronavirus infections. Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot were some of the chief ministers in attendance. The meeting was also attended by union home minister Amit Shah.

The meeting comes at a time when India is grappling worsening coronavirus situation, with rising cases and dwindling healthcare infrastructure. Oxygen shortage, lack of enough beds at hospitals has haunted several states over the past few weeks now even as government ramps up efforts to meet the demands.

India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country’s tally to 1,62,63,695,while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities. The country recorded a single day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

