PM Modi meets BJP morcha chiefs, Nadda, Santhosh also present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File pic)

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A courtesy meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) morcha chiefs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on for about four hours on Saturday.

BJP president JP Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, were present during the meeting.

The meeting took place at PM Modi's residence soon after the morcha presidents had a review meeting with Nadda of the task given to them during lockdown. The morcha chiefs met Nadda at his residence.

Sources said the meeting of morcha chiefs with the Prime Minister was informal and as they had not met him since they took charge due to COVID-induced lockdown.

Sources also said that PM Modi asked everyone present at the meeting about their and their family members' health. He is also learnt to have asked the morcha presidents about the COVID situation in their areas.

A general message that was communicated to the BJP leaders present in the meeting was to take government's and party's schemes to the people.

This meeting also assumes significance in wake of the upcoming assembly elections next year.

Earlier, in the day Nadda had a meeting with national general secretaries Arun Singh, CT Ravi, D Purandeshwari, Dilip Saikia, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Bhupendra Yadav.

Shiv Prakash, joint general secretary (organisation) and BL Santhosh also attended the meeting.

All the national general secretaries and morcha presidents have been called again on Sunday by Nadda to finalize programmess and tasks to be undertaken by them in the coming months.

The meeting reviewed the work under 'Sewa hi Sangathan' initiative of the party. A detailed assessment of COVID assistance given to people was made.

Sources said that BJP leaders in their meeting with Nadda briefly assessed the outcome of assembly polls and there was a brief discussion about the upcoming polls. (ANI)