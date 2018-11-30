PM Modi meets Abe, Trump for first time ever in trilateral meet in Argentina
The heads of government of India, Japan and the United States of America held a trilateral meeting on Friday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The rare meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump was held on the sidelines of the 13th G20 Summit. The meeting took place in the backdrop of China engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and Japan in the East China Sea.